Flex your American muscle with this new Camaro!

LUXURY: Mr Dunn popped the hood of the ZL1 model which is valued about $177,000.

LUXURY: Mr Dunn popped the hood of the ZL1 model which is valued about $177,000. Peter Lynch

Welcome to this week's edition of the Fox Files where you'll find the hottest gossip from around the region.

THE vehicle brand which reached icon status in the Transformers film franchise is now available at Rockhampton's Holden dealer.

This month, Lawrence's Holden launched the MY19 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and 2SS, valued at $177,000 and $96,990 respectively.

The 477 kilowatt ZL1 model's equipped with many features, and built with 650 horse power and 10-speed automatic transmission.

Dealer principal at Lawrence's Holden, Trent Dunn said he hoped someone local purchased the ZL1, with only 375 coming to Australia. "It's a very special car,” he said.

Mr Dunn said Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) re-built the vehicles once they arrived in Australia from the United States.

"They are converted from left-hand drive to right-hand drive in Melbourne,” he said.

If you would like to enquire about or take a look at these two models, visit the team at Lawrence's Holden on Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton.

Phone (07) 4847 6407.

Avo-zillas

Avo-zillas were in the media again. In an radio ad promoting Telstra's new 5G service, they said Bungundarra was home to the giant avocados holy guacamole and now Australia's 5G best network.

Carl's Jnr

THE walls are coming together for Rocky's newest fast food chain, Carl's Jnr on George St.

READ: when can we sink our teeth into fast food outlet?

The project is being developed by Kele Property Group and is expected to open in October.

New voices

YOU may have heard some new voices on the radio lately.

Tim and Jess had their last day on May 31 and headed south after 18 months on Hit CQ radio station.

Nick and Haydo took over the region's airwaves on June 17. Google Images - Radio Today

Nicholas Feain, previously on Hit's breakfast show in Gippsland, Victoria, and Hayden Bleechmore, from ACE Radio in Colac, Victoria.

They took over the airwaves on June 17 with their new show, Nick and Haydo.

Rocker secured

IT has been announced legendary Aussie rocker, Jon Stevens from Noiseworks fame will perform in Rockhampton once again.

Jon Stevens will be playing in Rocky again soon. Contributed

This time, he'll take to the stage at the Great Western Hotel on September 21.

Tickets are on sale at greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.