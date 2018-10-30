Flight path concerns for northern NSW

WINNERS, LOSERS: Two new flight paths to Gold Coast Airport will increase noise for Chinderah residents while reducing noise in Kingscliff.

WINNERS, LOSERS: Two new flight paths to Gold Coast Airport will increase noise for Chinderah residents while reducing noise in Kingscliff. SCOTT POWICK

CHINDERAH residents can expect to hear increased noise from aircraft landing at Gold Coast Airport under proposed flight path changes by Airservices Australia.

Two new flight paths, which are wider and use improved satellite aircraft navigation, have been proposed to replace the existing flight paths that currently fly over Kingscliff, Chinderah and Banora Point.

Under the proposed changes, a new offset flight path will avoid Kingscliff and instead fly east over water to reduce noise impacts on the community before turning over Chinderah, Fingal and Banora Point to face the airport runway.

According to Airservices Australia, Chinderah residents may "notice increased aircraft noise levels".

"While these areas currently experience aircraft overflying on the straight-in flight path, and some departing flights, it is expected that residents may experience an average of up to five flights per day using the new offset flight path," a statement read.

"Residents in the Kingscliff area will notice a reduction in aircraft noise as aircraft using the proposed offset Smart Tracking flight path will be further east over water as a result of the changes."

Existing flight paths are indicated in red with the two replacement flight paths indicated in yellow. Rick Koenig

But Airport Noise Abatement Committee member for Tweed Heads South and Tweed Heads Ratepayers' Association president Lindy Smith said she had "concerns" about the wideness of the new flight paths and increased noise for residents.

"The concerns are it is certainly going to affect the areas of Banora Point, Chinderah and Fingal," she said.

"With new technology and new generation aircraft, why are the flight path corridors so much wider?"

"I think it could have a significant impact on residents, particularly on people who have previously not been affected by airport noise."

Ms Smith said when aircraft turn, the noise

levels are "exacerbated", leading to even more noise than usual.

She said a statement by Airservices Australia claiming residents would only be impacted by five flights per day was "misleading".

"They state there will only be five flights a day on the offset path and no increased flights on the straight-in approach, when in fact this airport is going to increase its airport movements from 40,000 to 100,000 within 20 years, so it's not feasible to make that statement," she said.

Airservices is proposing to implement the changes on January 31, 2019.

A Gold Coast Airport spokesperson said the flight path changes were not part of the airport's plans for an Instrument Landing System.