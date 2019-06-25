Flight path opponents urged to show alternative routes

Flight Path Forum president Maria Suarez speaks at a community information session about proposed flight paths for the new Sunshine Coast Airport runway.

FAIRFAX MP Ted O'Brien has called on opponents of the new runway's proposed Airservices Australia flight paths to put their own alternatives on the table.

But Flight Path Forum president Maria Suarez said the group had made clear it would not be drawing lines on a map and any alternative would need to go through a proper process.

Mr O'Brien said the stakeholder round table he had organised for next month to address the issue was to allow Airservices Australia to have the right people in the room to discuss the issues.

Ms Suarez said Flight Path Forum would prefer any proposed round table including Airservices Australia to have an independent chair.

Its statement of intent calls for a forum to include Airservices, the Aircraft Noise Ombudsman, Sunshine Coast Council, airport management, Noosa Council, Mr O'Brien and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, the Coordinator General and Flight Path Forum residents to establish an agreed alternative.

But it wanted an independent chair to ensure the community consultation was based on transparency and full disclosure was effective, relevant and representative of stakeholder values and concerns.

Flight Path Forum would then expect environmental, social and noise impact studies be conducted on areas that would be affected.

Mr O'Brien said he felt an enormous amount of energy and cost was being focused on processes.

He said Airservices Australia would be unable to assist with any outcome that was outside the parameters of the Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

"They've confirmed they do have one (an alternative)," he said.

"They need to start talking about that. They must have gathered sufficient unity around that solution."

