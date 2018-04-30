Flight route plans to connect Central West to Rocky

RURAL areas "crying out" for better access to health and education are a step closer to new flight routes.

An East-West aeroplane route has long been a focus for the Rockhampton Regional Council's Airport Committee chairman, councillor Neil Fisher.

Earlier this month it appeared at a Senate hearing into the operation, regulation and funding of air route service delivery to rural, regional and remote communities.

Cr Fisher and airport manager Tracey Baxter attended hearings in Longreach and Winton after council put in a "well-received" submission.

"An East-West route.... would see a milk-run flight run from Rockhampton to Winton via Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Alpha and Emerald," Cr Fisher said.

He said many of these communities had the services 30 years ago, and now needed improved access to Rockhampton, as well as the chance to expand tourism and business.

The council was working with other councils to take the case "to the next level", he said.