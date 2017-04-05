FLIGHT UPDATE: Timetable released for free Gladstone airport transfer

Buses to Gladstone Airport will run from Stockland Rockhampton until April 14.

A TIMETABLE has been released for a free airport bus service, linking Rockhampton residents to flights in Gladstone.

The Rockhampton Airport was closed around lunchtime on Monday due to flood impacts and could be closed for weeks.

Stockland Rockhampton will now serve as a terminal for a free bus service, shuttling residents to the Gladstone Airport.

The Rockhampton Regional Council and the Rockhampton Airport this evening announced bus times for the return coach service which will operate up until and including April 14.

The airport will asses reopening once flood waters begin to recede.

There will be two coaches operating, providing 100 seats for each scheduled departure time to and from Gladstone, demand will be monitored on a daily basis.

Full services from Gladstone Airport and Stockland Rockhampton will commence from tomorrow, April 6, as per the schedule.

The map above indicates the location of bus pick up and drop off areas.

TIMETABLE

Depart Stockland Rockhampton → Arrive Gladstone Airport

4am → 5.30am

6am → 7.30am

8am → 9.30am

10am → 11.30am

12pm → 1.30pm

2pm → 3.30pm

4pm → 5.30pm

5pm → 6.30pm

Depart Gladstone Airport → Arrive Stockland Rockhampton

8am → 9.30am

10am → 11.30am

12pm → 1.30pm

2pm → 3.30pm

4pm → 6pm

6pm → 7.30pm

8pm → 9.30pm

10.30pm → 12am

Please ensure that you can provide your airline itinerary, e-ticket receipt or electronic boarding pass when boarding the bus.

All airlines have been advised of the confirmed schedule as at 5.30pm this afternoon, with additional services added to Gladstone by QantasLink, Virgin Australia and Jetgo, delivering direct services to Townsville, Mackay, Brisbane, Gold Coast and indirect services to Cairns.

Please contact your airline or travel agent directly for rebooking requirements:

Virgin Australia 136789

Qantas Airways 131313

Jetgo 1300 328 0000