Brisbane Domestic Airport is experiencing delays after an "interruption" to the terminal's power.

The interruption happened around 7.30am and impacted the entire terminal, including baggage, security and check-in, Brisbane Airport spokeswoman Rachel Bronish said.

There are reports the systems were down for more than 35 minutes.

A power surge has caused chaos at @BrisbaneAirport this morning. Baggage, check-in and security were all affected in the Domestic Terminal, with flights delays stretching well into the morning after systems went offline for around 35 minutes. https://t.co/OyAjjYbB1y#7NEWSpic.twitter.com/AKAO0JUUuX — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) May 23, 2021

"We always encourage people to check in with their airline in case there are any delays," she said.

"There's a pretty big team on the ground making sure they're moving through."

She said queues were starting to clear after the interruption.

"There are potential delays, I think we've worked through most of it at the moment, our busiest period is usually between 6am and 8am," she said.

Some flights were experiencing residual delays of up to 15 minutes.

More to come.

Originally published as Flights delayed after Brisbane Airport systems shut down