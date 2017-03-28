29°
Flights grounded as Cyclone Debbie threatens gusts of 260kmh.

Amber Hooker
| 28th Mar 2017 9:29 AM
Cyclone Debbie has started to affect the Whitsundays and Moranbah.
Cyclone Debbie has started to affect the Whitsundays and Moranbah. Bureau of Meteorology

ALL flights in and out of Moranbah today are grounded as the mining town remains in Cyclone Debbie's "warning zone”.

The Isaac Regional Council this morning advised the eye wall of the severe tropical cyclone was now beginning to impact parts of the Whitsunday Islands.

Isaac's coastline to St Lawrence and Moranbah remain in the warning zone as of 9am, with potential gusts of 260kmh when Debbie is expected to make landfall about midday between Ayr and Midge Point.

Flightstats.com currently eight flights are cancelled tomorrow, but the majority are still listed as "scheduled”.

When a super cell hit Moranbah in December, 2015 gusts of up to156kph overturned light planes at the airport.

Light planes have been overturned during the Supercell which smashed into Moranbah in December, 2015. Wind gusts of 156kph were recorded at the airport.
Light planes have been overturned during the Supercell which smashed into Moranbah in December, 2015. Wind gusts of 156kph were recorded at the airport.

Travellers are also advised there will be no buses taking public passengers to Emerald Airport.

All flights into the Emerald Airport and Rockhampton Airport are still scheduled as of 9.04am.

Customers are advised to contact their flight provider with enquiries.

Greyhound Services have also advised all services today will not be operating between Rockhampton to Townsville, and refer enquiries to their Call Centre.

A number of businesses in Moranbah have also taken to the Moranbah Community Notice Board Facebook page to advise they are closed for business today.

The Post Office have advised they are open for business until 12pm, though no mail will be received today.

The Isaac Council warn the very destructive core of Tropical Cyclone Debbie is now starting to impact the Whitsunday Islands, with gusts over 125kmh are occurring on the coast.

These will extend further to the coast islands between Ayr and Sarina during this morning or afternoon.

The destructive winds may extend further south along the coast to St Lawrence today.

"Gales are now occurring between about Cape Bowling Green and south to Sarina. These gales are expected to extend to the remaining coastal and island areas between Townsville and St Lawrence later today,” the Isaac Council statement said.

"Gales could potentially extend north to Lucinda and further inland to locations such as Charters Towers, Pentland, Mount Coolon, and Moranbah this afternoon and tonight.

"Residents between Ayr and St Lawrence are specifically warned of the dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast.

"The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas close to the shoreline as the cyclone approaches the coast. Large waves may also develop along the beachfront.

"Heavy rain with potential for severe flash flooding have developed around the central coast and Whitsundays and are expected to spread to parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas today. Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm, with isolated event totals of 500 mm, is likely to lead to major river flooding next week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Rollingstone and Gladstone.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  airport cyclone flights isaac council moranbah tc debbie wildweather

