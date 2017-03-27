30°
Rocky flights cancelled as Cyclone Debbie looms

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 27th Mar 2017 3:10 PM Updated: 3:56 PM
Generic Rockhampton Airport. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Airport. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK120416cairport2

FLIGHTS have been cancelled north of Rockhampton.

Direct services to Townsville and Queensland Coastal Services stopping in Mackay and Townsville are not operating due to the closure of the Mackay and Townsville Airports.

Both Mackay and Townsville airports have now closed due to the approach of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Passengers travelling to these destinations from Rockhampton are urged to contact their airline directly for further information.

Rockhampton Airport will continue to monitor the approach of TC Debbie and enact its Cyclone Plan if required.

The Rockhampton Airport continues to remain open with flights operating as per schedule to Brisbane, Cairns and the Gold Coast.

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie wildweather

