Floating pontoon to be a hot spot for fishing in the Fitzroy

Gregg Chapman and Kim Walters fishing on the Fitzroy River. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Gregg Chapman and Kim Walters fishing on the Fitzroy River. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK231014awinboat

FLOATING fishing pontoons are in the works for Rockhampton, along with the already promised fishing platforms.

A project update was provided in the Infrastructure committee monthly report stating three land-based fishing platforms and a floating fishing pontoons would be installed as part of the Works for Queensland funding.

Designs for the Queens Park, Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue and Lucius/Whart St, Depot Hill were completed in June and officers are in the midst of applying for the developments.

READ HERE: Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

READ HERE: Tribute honours Jetty Ratt's legacy

Another land-based fishing platform is planned for Donovan Park, Lakes Creek in Koongal.

One of the floating pontoons would be at the Ski Gardens.

Another one is planned for Mount Morgan, pending funding.

Works for the platforms must begin in early 2020.