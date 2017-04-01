FLOOD ALERT: Town to go under hours before Rockhampton floods

Flood inundated Arthur Street in Depot Hill as the Fitzroy River approaches 8.6m. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

SIGNIFICANTLY revised flood levels for the Fitzroy River has prompted Livingstone Shire Council to "stand up" its disaster response group.

Chair of the Livingstone's Local Disaster Management Group Dave Mazzaferri said he is particularly concerned about the population centre of Yaamba, which has about 300 residents.

Mr Mazzaferri said he is expecting parts of the town, including homes that aren't elevated and the petrol station, to be inundated when the Fitzroy River at Yaamba reaches major flood levels of 15 metres.

He said he also expects some of the town to be isolated.

"Our main concern at this stage is the population at Yaamba," he said.

"Depending on the height they may get isolated.

"There may be a couple of house that will be on an island."

FLOOD ALERT: Livingstone Shire Council has activated its disaster response unit.

Mr Mazzaferri said State Emergency Service volunteers have begun knock on the doors of homes and businesses that will likely be impacted.

Mr Mazzaferri said parts of Nerimbera may also be affected.

Flood levels at Yaamba are likely to reach moderate at 12m tomorrow before rising to major flood levels of 15m on Monday evening.

Roads likely to be inundated and possibly closed to traffic include:

Local roads from Yaamba to the river.

Flood Road

Milman Road

T Johnsons Road

Lower end of Auton & Johnsons Road

Etna Creek Road

Lindleys Road

Dawsons Road

Belmont Road

Berry Dairy Road

