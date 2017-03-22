Flood damage: SES responds to 50 jobs

SES volunteers use sandbags to divert water around a home in Yeppoon.

SES crews in action: State Emergency Service crews are responding to calls for assistance as rains continue to lash the Rockhampton and Yeppoon region.

AS TORRENTIAL rain fell on the region, SES crews responded to almost 50 jobs dealing with damaged homes.

SES coordinator Eddie Cowie said while most of the damage was unavoidable, residents could have reduced the impact with better preparation.

"Basically (they were) dealing with water inundation into homes, whether through roofs or ground flooding,” he said.

"Some of them were caused by maintenance issues, like blocked gutters or grass had grown over drainage pits,” he said.

"Crews went to a few homes where rain was coming through because the roof was rusted.”

The SES advises residents to:

Check your roof regularly to make sure it's in good condition

Keep gutters, drains and downpipes clear

Remove tree branches that are close to your home

Fix and corrosion, loose fittings and rotting or termite-affected timber

Sure loose items around the property

For more information on how to prepare your home for storm season, visit the SES website www.ses.qld.gov.au.