Flood debris force closure of popular coast beach

Flood waters have forced their way down the Fitzroy and washed up on coast beaches. Pictured is an aerial flood shot of Nerimbera.

THE Fitzroy floods have forced the closure of one of the coast's most popular beaches.

Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot, who holds the Environment portfolio, said Emu Park Main Beach would remain temporarily shut as logs, tree stumps and large branches washed downstream.

Cr Belot urged all beach-goers be cautious of large debris, and notify council for removal.

"Our council crews have already started the clean-up where possible and that will continue shire-wide as the floodwaters in Rockhampton and parts of Livingstone Shire including Nerimbera, Yaamba and Etna Creek subside,” he said.

"This will also include erosion works and repairs to beach accesses, as well as the mouth of storm water drains where high volumes of water from the recent weather events have washed the sand away.”

Despite the destruction, Cr Belot said the floods had helped reduce the spread of an invasive weed which, in fresh water, provides the perfect environment for mosquito breeding.

"Floods are actually one of our best allies in the fight against hymenachne, as huge volumes of it are washed along the coastline and it can't survive in salt water, so it essentially becomes mulch,” he said.

"In freshwater, hymenachne also creates the perfect environment for mosquito breeding - along with other serious environmental and economic impacts - so the more we can do to reduce it the better it is for the whole community.”

Council has continued with lavacyde mosquito eradication measures and misting will commence when the weather permits.

If you find or see anything which could raise safety concerns along the beach front please call Council on 4913 5000.