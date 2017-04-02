Flood-hardened Busby family brace for yet another disaster

Sally, Mick and Mickey Busby have mixed feelings about the impending major flood. They were among the constant stream of Rockhampton locals to inspect the rising Fitzroy River at the historical flood marker this weekend.

A FLOOD-hardened Mick Busy and his children

Their Port Curtis business Busby Group was battered during the 2011 flood, and Mick says while it's always tough on businesses they have "sort of become accustomed to it".

Though the mine construction.. is no longer there, the Busbys spent Saturday moving out stored items and preparing their home in The Range for more water.

Mick Busby talks about his flood experience : Mick Busby talks about his experience in the floods, joined by his children Sally (7) and Mickey (9).

"We did get some damage from the rain the other night, so we have had some good water inside the house underneath," he said.

Layla, seven, and Mickey, nine, have also experience a Rocky flood, and are actually excited for the arrival of another as they start their school holidays.

But Mick said it was about being respectful and not "sticky beaking".

Though he has seen the Fitzroy rise before, he says he has no idea what to expect over the coming days.

Premier visits Rockhampton to talk floods: Annastacia Palaszczuk warns Rockhampton residents to begin preparing for the worst flood in 99 years. Video: Chloe Lyons

"This ones a bit different though because the water system is from different areas," he said.

"I was speaking to someone this morning, they've been shifting cattle to higher ground, they went up in a chopper and the cattle where they have put in places is gone.

"The water has gone where they didn't think it would go, so who knows, every flood is different."