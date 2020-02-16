Flood levels start to fall but may rise next week

MINOR flooding continues along the Dawson River, with levels expected to rise later in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its latest flood warning for catchments affected by the Dawson River.

Small renewed river level rises are being recorded along the Dawson River downstream of Taroom this afternoon.

The Dawson River at Taroom is currently at 3.81m and falling. River levels at Taroom are expected to continue falling for the next few days.

The Dawson River at Theodore Weir is currently at 7.64m and steady. River levels at Theodore Weir are expected to remain below the minor flood level (8m) today. Renewed river level rises are expected over the next few days with minor flooding possible.

Minor flooding is also continuing along the Dawson River between Moura and Knebworth.

The Dawson River at Moura is currently at 6.2m and falling. The Dawson River at Moura is expected to fall below the minor flood level (6m) this afternoon. Renewed river level rises are expected over the next few days with minor flooding possible.

River level data is not available for Baralaba (manual station). Based on river level data from the nearby Baralaba automatic station, the river level is currently around 6.5m (minor flooding) and steady. River levels at Baralaba will remain above the minor flood level (4m) for the next few days with renewed rises expected later in the week as upstream floodwaters arrive.

No significant rainfall is expected during the next few days.

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

The next warning will be issued by 2pm tomorrow.