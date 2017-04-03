Flood prep Depot style: Cold beer and boat ready

KNOCK down the fences, water is on the rise in Quay St.

Jodi and Anthony Laidlaw may be considered "new comers” to the flood games in Depot Hill but the pair have prepared the best they can for the Fitzroy which is lapping at Rockhampton's door step.

The pair have taken down their fences and tied up their boat outside the front of their house so they can get to town once the water rises.

Having not been in Depot Hill for a flood before, the pair have moved all their goods to higher ground and prepared the best they can for the water which is expected to reach fence height in their neck of the woods.

While Jodi and Anthony plan to stay in the house, they have evacuated their four-year-old and six-year-old for the duration of the flood.

But despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the event, the family seem to be in good spirits.

"Well we're in good spirits because there's no other way to look at it really,” Jodi said.

"We're expecting the water to come to fence height, which is the reason we've taken our fences down, for the rubbish and debris so there is a little bit less to clean up.

"We were in Rocky for the last two floods but we were on Northside so we know kind of what to expect but we don't know exactly what to expect being that it's our own house this time.”

Jodi said while there was elements of uncertainty in the air she had to admit it was all a bit of fun prepping for the floods and getting to know her neighbours.

"I can't say it's not fun prepping for it, it is. We have been talking to our neighbours, and we're all ready to go,” she said.

"We've pretty much packed up all down stairs and it's been a bit of fun waiting it out.

"There's been a lot of traffic in the street, it's gone from a quiet street to a main street of Rockhampton.

"Now we've just got to wait it out, see how we go and hope for the best.”

Jodi said the talk around the neighbourhood was the water would start coming up the street about 1pm today.

"We will just sit and watch and just enjoy the view, we have plenty of cold beers and necessities that we need,” she said.