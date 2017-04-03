30°
FLOOD PROOFERS: Rivalries pushed to one side as clubs pitch in as one

Matty Holdsworth | 3rd Apr 2017 4:04 PM
Sand bagging at hockey fields.
Allan Reinikka ROK310317aflood4

ON FIELD rivalries were put on hold for a day as the Rockhampton Hockey community banded together to protect their beloved Kalka Shades.

All four associations, Wanderers, Frenchville, Suburbs and Park Avenue formed an army to fight off the floods from destroying their field.

Complete with gum boots, shovels, sand bangs and silicone, the volunteers built up the existing wall and made the venue as flood proof as possible.

RHA fields in 2013 and now.
Contributed

RHA fields in 2013 and now.
Contributed

READ: Rockhampton Hockey royalty come home.

RHA president Barbara Knowles said it was the best and biggest call to arms she has seen in her time.

"We honestly had over 150 people. It was amazing,” Barbara said.

"People were just coming off the street and asking us if we needed help. I really do think it was the best rally we have ever had.

"We have four clubs here and the rivalries were forgotten, they all put that aside and pitched in. It was wonderful to see.”

The new predicted height of the Fitzroy River's peak of 9m, down from 9.4m, gave the whole hockey brigade a vast sense of hope.

Sand bagging at hockey fields.
Allan Reinikka ROK310317aflood5

Last floods the water was lapping the top of the makeshift wall. This time, with a re-build, Barbara was confident of a job well done.

"Anything around 9m and we will be comfortable. We have probably over-prepared but that is a good thing,” she said.

"The clubs were down there very early on Sunday to protect their own clubhouses but as soon as they were done they were onto the next.

"We have now tarped up and siliconed all the clubhouses.

"I don't think I can really single anyone out, it was just a tremendous community effort.”

READ: The new venue in Parkhurst, perfect for Rockhampton Hockey Association.

This is RHA's last season at the historic Kalka Shades, and with the predicted floods this week, Barbara said it only confirmed they made the right call to move.

"We are just so grateful to the Rockhampton Regional Council and the State Government for allowing us to move,” she said.

"Not that we doubted the decision, but it is totally a no-brainer now.”

Topics:  barbara knowles flood preparation kalka shades rockhampton hockey association wildweather

BREAKING: 'Act now': Hours left before Rocky homes inundated

BREAKING: 'Act now': Hours left before Rocky homes inundated

ROCKHAMPTON residents in flood hot spots have hours left.

Rockhampton's 400 luckiest homes revealed

PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.

It's the first real test for this $3 million project

FLOOD PROOFERS: Rivalries pushed to one side as clubs pitch in as one

Sand bagging at hockey fields.

Some things more important that sporting success

Mosquito outbreak: Authorities warn worse is yet to come

FLOOD FILE: Flood waters are expected to lead to a significant increase in mosquito numbers in coming weeks. Photo from the 2008 floods reveals flood waters inundating Depot Hill properties.

As flood waters rise, so do the number of aggressive mosquitoes

EVACUATE NOW: Residents given last chance to get out

IT'S now or never

