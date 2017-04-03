FLOOD PROOFERS: Rivalries pushed to one side as clubs pitch in as one

ON FIELD rivalries were put on hold for a day as the Rockhampton Hockey community banded together to protect their beloved Kalka Shades.

All four associations, Wanderers, Frenchville, Suburbs and Park Avenue formed an army to fight off the floods from destroying their field.

Complete with gum boots, shovels, sand bangs and silicone, the volunteers built up the existing wall and made the venue as flood proof as possible.

RHA fields in 2013 and now. Contributed

RHA president Barbara Knowles said it was the best and biggest call to arms she has seen in her time.

"We honestly had over 150 people. It was amazing,” Barbara said.

"People were just coming off the street and asking us if we needed help. I really do think it was the best rally we have ever had.

"We have four clubs here and the rivalries were forgotten, they all put that aside and pitched in. It was wonderful to see.”

The new predicted height of the Fitzroy River's peak of 9m, down from 9.4m, gave the whole hockey brigade a vast sense of hope.

Sand bagging at hockey fields. Allan Reinikka ROK310317aflood5

Last floods the water was lapping the top of the makeshift wall. This time, with a re-build, Barbara was confident of a job well done.

"Anything around 9m and we will be comfortable. We have probably over-prepared but that is a good thing,” she said.

"The clubs were down there very early on Sunday to protect their own clubhouses but as soon as they were done they were onto the next.

"We have now tarped up and siliconed all the clubhouses.

"I don't think I can really single anyone out, it was just a tremendous community effort.”

This is RHA's last season at the historic Kalka Shades, and with the predicted floods this week, Barbara said it only confirmed they made the right call to move.

"We are just so grateful to the Rockhampton Regional Council and the State Government for allowing us to move,” she said.

"Not that we doubted the decision, but it is totally a no-brainer now.”