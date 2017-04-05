30°
FLOOD RECOVERY: 4 things you need to know now

Chloe Lyons
| 9th Apr 2017 3:41 PM
The Australian Defence Force takes apart a flood barrier on Rodboro St, Berserker.
THE clean-up has begun and life is slowly, but surely getting back to normal in Rockhampton.

Today, Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow had vital updates on infrastructure, roads and the mud army.

The Bruce Highway

AFTER being closed for almost a week, Gladstone Rd (Bruce Hwy) is expected to be up and running within the next 24 hours.

The major roads daily average of 23,321 vehicles were last week diverted onto suburban streets.

Transport and Main Roads will close Gladstone Rd and Lower Dawson Rd with detours in place this afternoon ahead of the expected flood peak of 9m on Thursday.
Transport and Main Roads will close Gladstone Rd and Lower Dawson Rd with detours in place this afternoon ahead of the expected flood peak of 9m on Thursday. Carmen M Hass

"This time tomorrow we should have the Bruce Highway back where it's meant to be and most of our communities into those final stages of clean up,” Cr Strelow said.

Rockhampton Airport

THE Rockhampton Airport is predicted to be open late next week with engineers currently inspecting the vital infrastructure.

When the flood was set to peak at 9m it was believed the airport would stay closed for weeks, but a revised level will see flights taking off sooner expected.

"The airport has engineers there today and the engineers will do an assessment of the tarmac,” Cr Strelow said.

Northern end of runway at Rockhampton airport.
Northern end of runway at Rockhampton airport. Allan Reinikka ROK050417aairport

"Because of the weight of planes of course we have to consider the subsurface under the runway and make sure that it is dried off sufficiently to take the weight.

"They're not able to assess the main runway today, so that will be tomorrow and we're still looking for a roughly end of the week reopening.”

Free return shuttle buses will continue to run from Stockland Rockhampton to the Gladstone Airport until Friday and additional flights are available.

Flood rubbish collection

Council will be picking up flood affected rubbish free for some residents starting next week.

"A bulk waste collection service will then begin from Wednesday for those properties that were impacted and had water inundation during the past week, with SES assisting residents to put those items on the verge in front of their property,” Cr Strelow said.

"Council provided a free waste disposal weekend for all residents at the Lakes Creek and Gracemere dumps in the lead up to the flood event to help residents prepare but we know some properties will of course have damaged items that need to be disposed of.”

The mud army

AS FLOOD waters subside the mud army are beginning their clean-up.

A 140 strong crew are out in teams hosing dirt and mud off from under houses and roads.

"As the water goes down, we're pretty much right behind it,” Cr Strelow said.

"If anyone is feeling their waiting a bit to long to get there please call in to the Disaster Centre because we know it's important to get the mud down while it's wet.

"We'll be doing the main bulk of the clean up while the water recedes so over the next couple of days.”

Cr Strelow urged people to help each other where they could during the clean-up.

The Rockhampton Regional Council Local Disaster Coordination Centre can be reached on 1300 652 659.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian defence force cyclone debbie flood jackie trad mayor margaret strelow mud army wild weather

