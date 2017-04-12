97 lucky home owners about to get a big surprise

A FURTHER 97 properties could be flood-proofed following the success of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project, which saw 400 Berserker homes stay dry last week.

The project's second stage would involve a major reconstruction of Water St and could potentially allow sections Lakes Creek Rd to stay open during flooding.

>>Huge project could boost value of 1000 Rocky homes by 50%

The North Rockhampton flood mitigation plan

One person who would benefit from that is Maxwell Brown.

The owner of Kalka Palms Hotel last week lost about tens of thousands of dollars of trade despite his distance from flood waters.

Mr Brown said the closure of Lakes Creek Rd on Monday, directed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, was the real killer for his business which didn't see any real effect from the flood until Thursday.

He said there were 30 staff at the family-owned business who couldn't be paid throughout the week.

Maxwell Brown at Kalka Palms Hotel. Allan Reinikka ROK120417akalka1

The lull in trading will mean a lack of cash flow to pay for bills and Mr Brown said it could take up to six months for the finances to be corrected.

"In about six weeks time to eight weeks time, we're going to have a lull in liquor bills because we haven't ordered," he said.

"That will help then, but it doesn't help us today."

Mr Brown shared his concerns with Councillor Tony Williams, who said council was looking at options which could allow Lakes Creek Rd to the Dean St intersection to remain open in future floods.

The $3 million first stage was jointly funded by State and Local Government and Cr Williams said yesterday securing stage two was top priority now the first big test had been passed.

"We had full confidence in the temporary barrier - we planned and we were prepared and it just proves that in a major flood event the barrier does help our community," Cr Williams said.

"We saved 400 houses from being flood-affected and those properties outside the barrier weren't impacted by increased flood water due to the infrastructure itself, which some residents in the community were concerned about.

PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.

"In essence, the barrier didn't redirect water anywhere else or to any other properties - it's location protected the maximum number of homes.

"This success means we can lobby both the State and Federal governments for further funding for the wider North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project to protect even more houses and improve flood immunity in the area.

"Now our priority will be sourcing funding to raise and reconstruct a section of Water Street, in conjunction with the temporary barrier, to protect an additional 97 residential and commercial buildings."

Stage two would also see stormwater and sewerage pump stations installed to reduce flooding for local rainfall.