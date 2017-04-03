Flood to see tinny's of a different kind arrive at the 'Floatel'

WELL PREPARED: Belinda Carroll has lived in East St Depot Hill for 12 years and is about to experience her third flood. The Fitzroy hotel local and her husband are staying put but have evacuated their children.

TINNIES of a different kind will be arriving at the Fitzroy Hotel this week as the pub transforms into a "floatel” with waterfront views.

With a peak of 9 metres set to hit Rockhampton this week, the Depot Hill pub is gearing up to serve thirsty locals while they wait out the deluge.

Belinda Carroll, who has lived in Depot Hill for 12 years, will be among many of the residents popping down to the pub to pass the time. Living on East St, Belinda has seen two floods in her lifetime, with the water always coming in underneath her house.

"It doesn't come into the house, thank god, but it does go under the house,” she said.

"We get the power cut and we have a boat, my husband will be pulling the fence down so we can get that in and out. We will also have the generator going.”

Belinda and her husband are staying in their home during this flood but have moved their kids out to stay with family and friends for the time being.

"My kids are all evacuating, even my older ones and all my animals are going to stay with my 21-year-old son, including my goose,” Belinda said.

With children evacuated and the house flood-ready, Belinda said there was nothing else to do but wait for the water to rise.

"You just have to sit back and wait for it all to happen, the clean-up is the part I am not looking forward to and the snakes,” she said.

"Last time we had penny turtles swimming around and a possible croc was underneath our house, with the swish of the tail my partner described it was too big for a fish.”

Belinda said despite some of the sad stories which could come from flood, there was always a wonderful sense of community spirit in Depot Hill during times like these.

"Everyone comes together, everyone helps each other,” she said.

"The Fitzroy Hotel is the place to be during the flood and it gets dubbed the floatel. We have boats lined up at the pub, you get phone calls asking if there is someone who can go and pick someone else up. So they go down to the edge of the water and pick them up and travel them back up.

"We've got ocean views and the amount of water that's everywhere is amazing.”

For the manager of the hotel the flood will be her first ever. Tiana McGuigan has moved into the hotel for the time being to ensure she is ready to serve the locals.

"I'm a bit excited,” she said.

Tiana and the staff are stocking up on beer and eskies to ensure they are well prepared.