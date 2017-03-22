27°
Flood victim feels like Rocky's luckiest man

Amber Hooker
| 22nd Mar 2017 4:35 PM
CONCERNED CITIZEN: Stephen Heyer inspects the debris deflectors installed on his street late last year as heavy falls hit the flood-prone street.
LONG-term Rockonia Rd resident Stephen Heyer had feared for the lives of his neighbours during previous rain events.

Living beside the bridge across Thozet's Creek, flood waters would often inundate his home, but with many elderly people living on the street Stephen's concerns were with them.

Yesterday he braved the weather, camera in hand, to inspect one of the Rockhampton Regional Council's latest flood mitigation instalments - debris deflectors.

In the past, large debris became trapped in the culverts under the bridge and essentially built a "dam wall”, forcing water over the bridge and onto the street.

But as Thozet's, Frenchman's and Moore's Creeks coursed yesterday, the three deflectors installed on Rockonia Rd, Beasley St and Kerrigan St in October last year appeared to run smooth.

Mr Heyer said he was impressed they were holding up against the flow, and noted his wife, Susan Cunningham, was one of the pivotal figures in fighting for the flood mitigation works.

"When we lived down here, we now live up the road, there were floods and things all of the time... and they'd come straight over the bridge,” he said.

"And my dear wife Susan Cunningham did a lot of investigation... in the end she found out that since about the 50s they had been using debris deflectors in America, and just about everywhere else.

"So there they are and they seem to work quite well, preventing the culverts under the road from blocking up.

"It's not that they will work 100 per cent of the time, but they seem to be a big improvement.”

John Penny clearing debris from a bridge over Thozet Creek on Rockonia Road in January, 2013. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Basking in what had become a lighter drizzle, Mr Heyer said back home his horses were enjoying the drink and greener pastures.

"It's very good, especially now that the creek doesn't flow over straight away,” he said.

"It's very good indeed because we have two horses and really the couple of horses they need the rain, because it was getting awfully dry, we feed them of course, but it just gives them some green feed which they really like.”

Mr Heyer said living higher up on the block meant heavy falls didn't pose as much of a threat as before, but he was still concerned for his neighbours.

"Frankly, when the water goes over our property it's not a huge problem for us, it's all these people in the houses along (the street),” he said.

"Some of them are in danger of their life because they are old people.”

