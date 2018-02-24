Menu
FLOOD WARNING: BoM releases flood warning for Upper Dawson

vanessa jarrett
by
24th Feb 2018 12:44 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology have issued a flood warning for the Upper Dawson River.

The flood warning is the fourth warning issued.

"Minor flood levels are rising on the Dawson River at Taroom, with moderate flood levels likely overnight Saturday.

"20-30 mm of rain was recorded over the Upper Dawson River catchment between 9:00 am and midnight during Friday. No significant rain has been recorded during Saturday morning. No significant rain is forecast for the rest of the weekend.

Dawson River to Theodore:

Minor to moderate flood levels are rising on the upper Dawson River .

The Dawson River at Taroom is currently at a minor flood level of 5.11 metres and rising. The river levels are likely to exceed the moderate flood level (6.00 m) overnight Saturday.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

Next Issue:

The next warning will be issued by 5pm today.

