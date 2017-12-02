Flood warning extended to major CQ rivers

Rain forecast for Saturday to Monday across Central Queensland.

A FLOOD warning from the Bureau of Meteorology has been extended to include many rivers within the Fitzroy catchment.

The bureau issued the warning at 12.12pm today, warning minor flooding was possible from a trough system and band of showers and storms moving east over the weekend.

Several major rivers were added to the extended warning, including the Dawson, Connors, Isaac and Fitzroy Rivers.

The band is likely to have moved off shore by Tuesday.

"Recent rainfall recorded over the past week may mean river level rises could occur quickly across the Flood Watch area,” the warning states.

"24 hour rainfall totals of 20-70mm are possible about coastal catchments south of Mackay during Sunday and Monday.”

Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible, which could produce falls of 80-180mm each day.

However, the river level rises are "certainly nothing comparable to the widespread rainfall and flooding seen in Cyclone Debbie”.

Catchments affected in the wider Central Queensland area include: