Flood warning upgraded for the Dawson River

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its latest flood warning for the Dawson River.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its latest flood warning for the Dawson River.

THE flood warning for the Dawson River has been upgraded to moderate following very heavy falls in the Fitzroy catchment over the past few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued its latest flood warning for catchments affected by the Dawson River last night.

Minor flooding is expected along the Dawson River to Theodore.

The Dawson River at Taroom is currently at 4.46 metres and steady. River levels at Taroom were expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.50 m) late yesterday evening.

No recent observations are available from Theodore, but river levels are expected to be above the minor flood level. The Dawson River at Theodore was expected to exceed the minor flood level (8.00 m) yesterday evening.

Moderate flooding is likely along the Dawson River downstream of Theodore.

The Dawson River at Moura is currently at 5.60 metres and rising. The Dawson River at Moura is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6.00 m) this morning.

River level data is not available for Baralaba (manual station). Based on river level data from the nearby Baralaba automatic station, the river level remains above the minor flood level (4.00 m). The Dawson River at Baralaba is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.50 m) this morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the catchment area for the next few days.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

The next warning will be issued by 2pm today.