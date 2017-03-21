Flood warning:140mm deluge hits region, sandbagging begins

Local Controller Eddie Cowie and fellow SES members are preparing for flash flooding after heavy rain in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

TUESDAY 1PM: ROCKHAMPTON SES crews have started precautionary sandbagging at some Capricorn Coast properties as heavy downpours continue.

The Bureau of Meteorology has recorded 46.2mm at Yeppoon since 9am, making a total of 140mm since Monday 9am.

Rainfall at Barmaryee, Yeppoon: Jennylee Desi Rapmund posted this video to Who Got The Rain, captioned: Another 53ml over night here at Barmaryee (Yeppoon 4703). And it's still coming down. The creek and the dams are all over flowing. Racecourse Road and Barmaryee road have water over them so please drive safe everyone.

Rockhampton SES controller Eddie Cowie said crews had started sandbagging at some Emu Park and Yeppoon residences, which were known to be susceptible to flash flooding.

He said crews were keeping in close contact with both Rockhampton Region and Livingstone Shire council's disaster management units and had resources to deal with more extreme weather.

However, Mr Cowie said it was a matter of waiting to see how much rain falls before any plans were enacted.

It comes as Livingstone Shire Council advises several roads are closed or have water over the road.

Roads closed:

Water Park Rd, Byfield

Roads open with caution: