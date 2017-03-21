Flood warning:140mm deluge hits region, sandbagging begins

TUESDAY 1PM: ROCKHAMPTON SES crews have started precautionary sandbagging at some Capricorn Coast properties as heavy downpours continue.
The Bureau of Meteorology has recorded 46.2mm at Yeppoon since 9am, making a total of 140mm since Monday 9am.
Rockhampton SES controller Eddie Cowie said crews had started sandbagging at some Emu Park and Yeppoon residences, which were known to be susceptible to flash flooding.
He said crews were keeping in close contact with both Rockhampton Region and Livingstone Shire council's disaster management units and had resources to deal with more extreme weather.
However, Mr Cowie said it was a matter of waiting to see how much rain falls before any plans were enacted.
It comes as Livingstone Shire Council advises several roads are closed or have water over the road.
Roads closed:
- Water Park Rd, Byfield
Roads open with caution:
- Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra
- Byfield Rd, about 100m north of Byfield School
- Cobraball Rd, Cobraball
- Coorooman Creek Rd, Coorooman
- Dairy Inn Rd, Cawarral
- Maryvale Rd, Maryvale
- Old Byfield Rd, Lake Mary
- Taranganba Rd, Taroomball