Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

STORM chasers say to expect very dangerous flash flooding as a severe weather system across southeast Queensland has the potential to dump an extraordinary 500mm over the next 24 hours.

It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology activates its flood watch alerts, with one covering an expansive area from Maryborough, south to Brisbane and to the New South Wales border.

Higgins Storm Chasing warns of 250mm in just three periods are possible in parts while widespread 100-200mm over two days are expected in most southeast locations.

That would create deadly and dangerous flash flooding, the storm chasers claim.

"We want you to conduct preparations NOW and have a PLAN in place just in case the extreme rainfall and dangerous flash flooding happens and it's you that gets hit," Higgins Storm Chasing states on its Facebook page.

"Serious flash flooding under extreme rainfall areas could cut main roads and flood some yards, streets, businesses and houses etc. We will issue & post stern warnings very quickly if we identify LIVE risks."

"DRIVE SLOWER IN RAIN & DON'T DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATERS - or you could die within minutes."

The Bureau of Meteorology has activated flood watch for large parts of southeast Queensland with its forecasters expected over 150mm on the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

"Persistent widespread showers, thunderstorms and rain areas are expected over southern inland catchments during Wednesday and Thursday, with locally heavy falls," BOM warns.

"The weather will remain very unsettled towards the end of the week and into next week, with further significant rainfall possible over parts of the Flood Watch area.

"The majority of catchments within the Flood Watch area have received rainfall over the last few weeks meaning rivers are more likely to respond to heavy rainfall.

"Riverine flooding is possible during Thursday over coastal catchments, whilst inland catchments are more likely to see riverine flooding later in the week.

"Localised flooding and minor disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area."