Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE John Gass /TWE210213weather
News

Flood warnings issued as Dawson River continues rising

26th Feb 2018 10:38 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting minor flood levels in the Dawson River at Baralaba today.

In a warning issued at 10.08am today, the bureau said river levels were rising in the river, downstream of Taroom to Baralaba.

No significant rainfall has been recorded in the Dawson catchment in the 24 hours to 9am.

Further showers and storms are possible during the next few days.

Minor to moderate flood levels are also continuing on the upper Dawson River.

The Dawson River at Taroom is at 5.81m and at a peak.

River levels at Taroom are expected to remain above the minor flood level (4.50m) during Monday.

The river level is expected to fall below the minor flood level during Tuesday.

The Dawson River at Theodore may exceed the minor flood level (8m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Downstream of Theodore, minor flooding is also occurring along the Dawson River.

There are no observations at Baralaba, however it is expected the water level is just below the minor flood level (4m) and rising, with predictions it will exceed 4m this afternoon and remain above the minor flood level through Tuesday.

bureau of meteorology dawson river flood warning tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky couple venture to the 'end of the world' and beyond

Rocky couple venture to the 'end of the world' and beyond

News Avid CQ walkers jet to Europe for a 900km spiritual journey

BoM update: CQ towns could receive up to 90mm this week

BoM update: CQ towns could receive up to 90mm this week

News It comes after flash flooding and heavy downpours in Emerald

New coastal hair lounge to open in heart and 'sol' of CBD

New coastal hair lounge to open in heart and 'sol' of CBD

News CQ hairdresser to open brand new 'one-on-one' hair salon

From heroin to meth: how Angel wasted decades of her life

From heroin to meth: how Angel wasted decades of her life

News Drug addict's roller coaster history of using and offending

Local Partners