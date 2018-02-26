Flood warnings issued as Dawson River continues rising

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting minor flood levels in the Dawson River at Baralaba today.

In a warning issued at 10.08am today, the bureau said river levels were rising in the river, downstream of Taroom to Baralaba.

No significant rainfall has been recorded in the Dawson catchment in the 24 hours to 9am.

Further showers and storms are possible during the next few days.

Minor to moderate flood levels are also continuing on the upper Dawson River.

The Dawson River at Taroom is at 5.81m and at a peak.

River levels at Taroom are expected to remain above the minor flood level (4.50m) during Monday.

The river level is expected to fall below the minor flood level during Tuesday.

The Dawson River at Theodore may exceed the minor flood level (8m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Downstream of Theodore, minor flooding is also occurring along the Dawson River.

There are no observations at Baralaba, however it is expected the water level is just below the minor flood level (4m) and rising, with predictions it will exceed 4m this afternoon and remain above the minor flood level through Tuesday.