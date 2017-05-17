BREAKING: BOM warn of CQ floods under 200mm deluge

INCOMING: Parts of the state are expected to receive falls of up to 200mm.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has placed every single catchment from Cairns to Gladstone on flood watch.

Bureau boss Richard Wardle, BoM's weather services manager, is warning of widespread falls of 100-200m for large parts of the state.

Central Queensland's heaviest rainfall is tipped for areas just north of Rockhampton, including St Lawrence and Clermont.

"Widespread rainfall totals in the range of 100-200mm can be expected with rainfall decreasing as it moves south," he said.

"While there is the potential for riverine and flash flooding, rainfall totals and flood levels associated with this system will be generally lower than those seen with the passage of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

BoM meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the Bureau expects the Fitzroy catchment's "more significant flood" to unfold in the Connors River and Isaac River, both expected to reach minor to moderate flood levels.

She said Rockhampton is "in the middle of" two troughs at opposite corners of Queensland.

"Both systems are going to influence Rocky," Ms Pattie said. "You are kind of in the middle of it.

"You are on the edge of the most significant rainfall."

All week, The Bureau have been watching an upper-trough, which developed in the Great Australian Bight. It is currently extending from South Australia across New South Wales into Queensland's south-west, but The Bureau is expecting it to keep tracking towards Central Queensland.

But Ms Pattie said a system brewing in the Coral Sea will have "more of an influence" on Rockhampton.

She said it is expected to "further intensify" this evening before making landfall around Bowen where it will track south.

"For you it's more of an influence of the trough that's in the coral sea, but also that trough that's moving in from the south-west will have an influence as well," she said.

"That's making it a bit of a complicated picture to paint.

"But you are sort of on the edge of the system, so rainfall probably won't be on the end of those high totals."

Rockhampton's widespread rainfall will likely be in the 5-10mm, but Ms Pattie isolated falls would be much higher.

"So 30-40mm for some (parts of the region), and possibly up to 60mm if you get under a thunderstorm, but they will be quite isolated," she said.