FLOOD WATCH: BoM issues warning for potential CQ flooding

Water cuts a causeway across the Dee River after heavy rains filled Mount Morgan Dam. Road closed sign.Photo: Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.

Water cuts a causeway across the Dee River after heavy rains filled Mount Morgan Dam. Road closed sign.Photo: Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK300112cdee7

BUREAU of Meteorology have issued a flood watch for Central Queensland areas including Rockhampton as ex-tropical cyclone Iris approaches the northern coast in the next few days.

Experts said river level rises and areas of potentially significant flooding were likely to develop between Cairns and Rockhampton from today into Tuesday. Moderate to major flooding was possible.

Heavy falls in areas including Proserpine, Bowen, Townsville, Hamilton Island, Ingham and Innisfail are likely to cause river level rises and widespread minor flooding.

Areas of significant rain were likely to develop over parts of the flood watch area from late yesterday, particularly south of Townsville to Rockhampton.

At 4am Ex-tropical cyclone Iris was located approximately 400km east-northeast of Cairns and moving slowly south-southwest at 8 km/h.

It is expected to move southward and track closer to the coast today and Tuesday. There remains some level of uncertainty regarding its movement and development over the coming days.

Catchments that have received recent rainfall are expected to respond quickly and heavy rainfall may also lead to local flooding.

Rivers level rises could cause significant disruption to transport and isolation of communities.

This warning comes as five people were rescued from their sinking vehicles last night at Kelly's Landing north of Yeppoon.

Swift water rescue crews were called in to save those involved. They didn't need paramedic treatment.

Catchments which may be affected include: