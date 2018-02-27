Menu
David Newton shared these aerial shots of the Dawson River near Taroom to the Wandoan/Taroom Local Road Conditions Facebook page on February 25, when the river was at 5.74m and rising.
Flood watch: BoM's warning as CQ river levels on the rise

Amber Hooker
27th Feb 2018 12:05 PM

IT FLOWS through 10 major Central Queensland towns, is the largest river feeding the Fitzroy River and it's on the rise.

River levels in parts of the Dawson have continued to climb as the Bureau of Meteorology issue their latest minor flood warning.

Authorities have kept their eyes on the catchment over the past week since the initial warning was issued on Thursday, February 22.

 

David Newton shared these aerial shots of the Dawson River near Taroom to the Wandoan/Taroom Local Road Conditions Facebook page on February 25, when the river was at 5.74m and rising.
Today, the BoM report rainfall totals of about 50mm were recorded in the catchment in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Further showers and storms are possible during the next few days, with renewed river level rises likely.

The Dawson River is the largest tributary - a river which flows into a larger river - of the Fitzroy, measuring about 650km in length.

The major towns it runs through are Baralaba, Biloela, Duaringa, Injune, Mount Morgan, Moura, Taroom, Thangool, Wandoan and Woorabinda.

 

Map showing the area of the Dawson River, Central Queensland.
Map showing the area of the Dawson River, Central Queensland. Queensland Government

Latest Dawson River heights:

  • Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation
  • Utopia Downs TM: 5.62m falling as of 9am
  • Tarana Crossing Alert: 6.59m rising 9.49am
  • Juandah Ck at Windamere: 1.55m rising as of 9.40am
  • Taroom: 5.47m falling as of 9am
  • Gyranda Weir: 1.66m rising 9.47am
  • Theodore Weir: Not available
  • Moura: Not available
  • Moura Weir: 0.77m steady as of 8am
  • Mimosa Ck at Karamea: 4.71m and steady9.49am
  • Baralaba: 3.8m and rising as of 9am

