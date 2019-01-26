North Quensland on flood watch as low moves in

Heavy rainfall is forecast for North Queensland through the Australia Day long weekend. Image: Windy.com

A FLOOD watch and severe weather warning has been issued for parts of North Queensland as a tropical low causing havoc in the Far North heads slowly south.

Townsville is now included in the flood watch zone, with six-hourly rainfall totals in excess of 250mm possible.

"The monsoon trough is currently situated across Cape York Peninsula, but is forecast to shift southward over far north Queensland during today and into Sunday," the bureau's warning says.

"A tropical low situated along the monsoon trough is expected to move southward over the interior of north Queensland this weekend."

The bureau says heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, will continue across north Queensland during today and into Sunday.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of 100mm to 150mm are likely with locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

"During today and overnight, locally intense heavy rainfall and flooding will become an increased risk about the tropical east coast and ranges, north of about Ingham, with six-hourly rainfall totals in excess of 250mm possible," the bureau said.

Locally damaging winds, with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h, are possible across parts of far north Queensland during today.

A Flood Watch is current for areas north of Townsville to Normanton including Cape York Peninsula.

Locations which may be affected include Coen, Musgrave, Hope Vale, Kowanyama, Laura, Wujal Wujal, Port Douglas, Cairns, Mareeba, Atherton, Tully, Chillagoe, Innisfail, Cardwell and Ingham.

Selected rainfall totals in the 24 hours to 9am Saturday:

228mm at Peets Bridge (near Gordonvale)

186mm at Aloomba (near Gordonvale)

169mm at Gordonvale

138mm at Hopevale Bore

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Townsville forecast

Saturday: Showers

Sunday: Showers, possible storm. Rainfall 25-70mm

Monday: Showers, possible storm. Rainfall 20-50mm

Tuesday: Showers. Rainfall 15-40mm

Wednesday: Shower or two, possible storm. Rainfall 4-15mm