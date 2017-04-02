FLOOD WATCH: High-level officials deloyed to Rocky

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow overlooks the Fitzroy River with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as the state's leader arrived in Rockhampton to hear first hand the emergency plan for a major flood this week.

ADDITIONAL emergency services are en route to Rockhampton to help with the pending Fitzroy River major flood.

The Queensland Ambulance Service tweeted this morning that 26 additional paramedics are deploying to Rockhampton today to support local staff and assist community.

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick has updated QDMC that 23 paramedics and four emergency medical dispatchers to be deployed to Rockhampton.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Queensland Disaster Management Committee at 8am this morning was updated on the status of flood warnings for the Connors, Isaac, Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers in central Queensland, the impact of flooding of the Logan River that peaked in the State's south-east last night, and recovery efforts underway in communities in north Queensland impacted directly by Debbie.

Ergon Energy will work with the Rockhampton Regional Council on disconnecting customers, to ensure there are no live wire issues, as Fitzroy River flood levels rise; 90 customers are expected to be disconnected today and they have been notified.

The remaining temporary barrier has been transferred to be erected to protect Rockhampton airport infrastructure when floodwaters rise and close the airport.

Temporary barriers are also being erected to protect homes in the north Rockhampton suburb of Berserker.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad will travel to Rockhampton to follow-up on the comprehensive planning being led by the Council for a Fitzroy River peak on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne will remain in his electorate to monitor the rising floodwaters and the emergency response. Minister Byrne has also overseen his Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' work to assess the impact on the agricultural sector.