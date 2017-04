Rockhampton airport. View from chopper during Fitzroy River in flood. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK7111cho-S2

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council reported yesterday flights in an out of Rockhampton remain cancelled up to and including Wednesday.

An engineering assessment was conducted yesterday and the airport is looking to reopen on Thursday.

That will be confirmed following a final inspection today and council will provide a further update then.

The Gladstone shuttle bus service remains in place and passengers are urged to contact their airlines in the first instance for further information.