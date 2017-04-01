FLOOD WATCH: Over 5,000 properties to be impacted

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams and Mayor Margaret Strelow, on Rodboro St, discuss ways to prevent future flooding in the Lakes Creek Area. Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council advises there is no need to panic buy ahead of the flood peak on Wednesday.

In the latest advice from the council after the Rockhampton Local Disaster Management Group met this morning, Mayor Margaret Strelow said based on the Bureau of Meteorology's latest modelling, the Yeppen crossing will remain open.

However, the airport will close and thousands of homes will go under water.

At this stage, the expected peak of around 9.4 metres is forecast around Wednesday afternoon and at that level, we would see around 5,400 properties impacted including 3,000 residential, 1,500 commercial and potentially another 900 properties.

"The LDMG is not expecting the Yeppen Crossing will be impacted during this event as it's Q100 (9.6m) plus about 600mm rated, so supplies will continue to come through and I would like to reassure residents not to panic buy," Mayor Strelow said.

The latest BOM forecasting predicts the Fitzroy River will reach major flood levels of around 8.5 metres by Monday afternoon before it reaches a peak of an estimated 9.4m on Wednesday.

Mayor Strelow said based on the BOM's assessment, the LDMG expects the Rockhampton Airport will close either Monday night or early Tuesday morning and people with travel plans are asked to plan accordingly.

"The Airport has enacted its flood management plan which includes erecting a flood levee to help mitigate the impact," she said.

LDMG chair Councillor Tony Williams said the Local Disaster Coordination Centre was running over the weekend to continue preparations.

"Staff are out today setting up a temporary flood barrier on Ellis St which is one measure as part of the wider North Rockhampton Flood Management Area Strategy which will mitigate the impact on around 400 homes," Cr Williams said.

"We've also made the landfills at Lakes Creek and Gracemere free to the public this weekend and we would encourage people to take advantage of that service and we will reassess the need for it once we move into the recovery phase.

"Sand is also continued to be provided to residents around the region at Bridge and Goodsall Street, the Showgrounds on Exhibition Road and Gracemere at the swimming pool car park in Fisher St," Cr Williams said.

Residents are urged to monitor council's Facebook page for the latest information or to call the LDCC on 1300 652 659.