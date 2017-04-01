FLOOD WATCH: Rocky Airport to close earlier than expected

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is now expecting the airport to close by midday on Monday at the latest.

Council advises residents to contact their airlines for information around flights as they may stop services earlier.

In terms of parking the undercover, premium and long term areas are closed. Short term remains open for the moment however with the impending closure, we are encouraging people not to park at the airport if possible.

Cars which are currently parked in those longer-stay zones will be towed to a secure location tomorrow and owners will be contacted.