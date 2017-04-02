FLOOD WATCH: Rocky streets that will flood first, second, third

FLOOD maps reveal the exact point when each part of Rockhampton will flood.

Areas including The Common, the border of Koongal and Berserker, parts of Park Avenue and Kawana, Depot Hill, Pink Lily, Lakes Creek, and some other sections of the city, will begin to flood tonight when river levels exceed the moderate flood level of 7.5m.

Rockhampton Regional Council flood maps show which areas will flood below 7m (cream), 7.-7.5m (Khaki), 7.5-8m (Cyan), 8-8.5m (Maroon), 8.5m-9m (Blue), 9-9.5m (yellow), and more than 9.5m (Red).

But authorities are urging those with property in the flood zone to "act now" as many areas of the city will become isolated before their homes or backyards are inundated.

The Bureau of Meteorology this morning released a cleared timeframe on when the Fitzroy would rise in Rockhampton.

The Fitzroy is currently 5.5m, but it will reach 7.5m by Monday morning, 8.5m on Monday evening or the early hours of Tuesday morning, and 9.4m by Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Common, parts of Berserker, Koongal, and Depot Hill

The Common, Allenstown, Rockhampton CBD