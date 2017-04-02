FLOOD WATCH: Rubbish services this week and landfills

A lonely wheelie bin in the middle of the flooded Ban Ban Springs rest area. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

ROCKHAMTPON Regional Council is advising residents to secure their wheelie bins before the flood.

Council is asking residents that live in flood prone areas to secure their wheelie bin ahead of the upcoming flood event.

If your yard is likely to be flooded, please securely tie your bin to a solid structure to prevent your bin from floating or drifting in floodwaters.

Residents who can put their bins out for collection are being asked not to place their bins in flood water or near areas where they are likely to end up in flood water.

Upcoming bin service days

In the upcoming week Council will do its best to service the waste and recycling bins, however flood waters may make this impossible in some areas.

Council will attempt to record all known locations cut off from flood waters and will return as soon as practical to service the bins. If you think you have been missed, please log a request via our website: www.rrc.qld.gov.au.

Rockhampton and Gracemere Landfill open and free of charge this weekend

The Rockhampton and Gracemere landfills are currently open and free of charge to all Rockhampton Regional Council residents this weekend.

Council is urging residents to clear their properties of waste and debris ahead of the flood. The more that can be cleared will help both residents and council during the clean-up.