FLOOD WATCH: What happens to Rocky if river reaches near 9.5 metre flood level

The water levels at the Fitzroy Barrage just before 7am on Saturday morning, April 1, 2017. The advice at this stage was the river would peak at 9.4 metres sometime Wednesday.

The Fitzroy River is expected to peak at 9.4 metres on Wednesday

Click here to see the flood impact zones of a 9.5 metre flood to get an indication of what to expect: Rockhampton Regional Council 9.5 metre flood map

The river is expected to reach the major flood level of 8.5 metres Monday afternoon

The Rockhampton Airport shuts at 8.7 metres - council says Monday or early Tuesday morning

9.55am: To help residents prepare for this week's flood event, Rockhampton Regional Council has opened up the dumps at Lakes Creek and Gracemere for free this weekend.

Council will provide further updates on the landfill once we move into the recovery phase.

9.20am: QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will visit Rockhampton this afternoon.

The Premier will visit the Beef Capital ahead of the Fitzroy River levels reaching major flood levels of 8.5 metres on Monday and an expected peak of between 9-9.4 metres on Wednesday.

8.55am: THE Rockhampton Regional Council has given an update on when it is believed the airport will close with the pending Fitzroy River flood.

The council posted on its Facebook page at 8.50am that operations will continue this weekend, but the forecast flood rises indicate the river will reach 8.5metres on Monday and the airport will close Monday or early Tuesday morning.

The council advised that some airlines may cease operations earlier than when council closes the airport.

Council, emergency service organisations and other community leaders are heading in now to a Local Disaster Management meeting to get the latest advice and plan ahead of the rising river levels.

7.30am: THE Fitzroy River at Yaamba is likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 12 metres tomorrow, according to the latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The river at Yaamba was at 10.20 metres and falling as of 8am today.

The Fitzroy River at Yaamba is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (12.00 m) during Sunday.

BoM's advice issued just before 5am stated the river level is likely to reach the major flood level (15m) Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the river at Rockhampton is currently at 5.40 metres and falling.

Fitzroy River flowing in Rockhampton ahead of major flood: The Fitzroy River flowing about 7am at the Fitzroy Barrage and the Railway Bridge ahead of major flood, with the level expected to reach 9.4 metres on April 5 (Wednesday).

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.50 m) overnight Sunday into Monday.

The river level is likely to exceed the major flood level (8.50 m) late Monday afternoon, which is close to when the Rockhampton Airport will shut (8.7m).

Fitzroy River Rockhampton flood level classifications.

It is likely to peak between 9.00 and 9.40 metres during Wednesday. This prediction will be updated as upstream peaks are recorded at Coolmaringa and Riverslea.

The main flood peak in the Fitzroy system is now in the Mackenzie River at Tartrus are and will move downstream over the next week. A major flood peak is expected at Rockhampton around Wednesday next week at levels similar to the 2011 and 1991 floods.

Dawson River downstream of Theodore:

Minor to moderate flooding may occur along the Dawson River downstream of Theodore.

The Dawson River at Baralaba may exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) overnight Friday into Saturday.

Don and Dee Rivers:

Moderate flooding is peaking in the Don River at Rannes and in Callide Creek at Goovigen. Most of the locations upstream have peaked and flooding is now easing.

Connors and Isaac Rivers:

Major flooding is occurring along the Connors and Isaac Rivers.

There is very limited data available due to station and communication failures.

Major flood levels are occurring downstream on the Isaac River at Yatton. Major flooding will continue at Yatton well into next week.

Mackenzie River:

Record major flooding is occurring along the lower reaches of the Mackenzie River.

The Mackenzie River at Tartrus is currently at 17.77 metres and slowly falling. A peak of 12.26 metres was recorded at 3 pm Friday, this is higher than the previous record of 18.19 metres in 1958. The Mackenzie River at Tartrus will remain above the major flood level (15.00 m) during Saturday and well into next week.

Historic flood markers on the Fitzroy River flood guage at the end of Derby Street contradict the flood levels on the new monument. For example the official record for the 1918 flood is 10.11m while it is recoreded as only 9.73 on the monument. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK301013cmonument3

Next Issue:

The next warning will be issued by 12:00 pm EST on Saturday 01 April 2017.

