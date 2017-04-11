Desperate effort to salvage much-loved sporting hub

THEY might be rivals on the turf, but the Rockhampton hockey community bands together in the toughest times.

With the same grit and determination many show in the game, players and supporters gathered as the Fitzroy River rose to protect the flood-prone Kalka Shades site.

And their hours of effort sandbagging, along with several days of 24-hour shifts with people watching water pumps, saw the $3 million synthetic turf protected.

Although some water swamped lower parts of the site, a round-the-clock roster of about 24 people made sure the turf didn't suffer any damage.

Sand bagging at hockey fields. Allan Reinikka ROK310317aflood5

Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barbara Knowles said she was "really proud" to see so many people give up their time for the sport.

"It's great to have rivalry with sport and clubs and people, but when you need them it's so good to see the camaraderie people show towards the sport and general association," she said.

"Wanderers and Park Avenue had their own clubhouses down there they had to empty out and save so they were down there doing that and then coming to help us.

"It's very satisfying to know the members are so supportive of their sport."

But this effort has left the club weary and looking forward to their move to a new Parkhurst precinct which is set to feature two synthetic and two grass turfs.

Hockey field, flood. Allan Reinikka ROK100417aflood6

"I believe this does justify the effort we've put into relocation," Ms Knowles said.

"People doubt, because (Kalka Shades) is such a lovely location, but we are really worn out from it.

"If there'd been a second field there it would be twice as much trouble.

"The amount of floods we've had in the last couple of years does justify the decision to relocate."

Planning for the new precinct is nearing competition with tenders expected to be released in May.

Ms Knowles is hopeful work could begin by July, with the first stage ready to play on by 2018.

While they didn't have their bar or canteen, fixtures resumed at Kalka Shades last night.