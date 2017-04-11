30°
News

Desperate effort to salvage much-loved sporting hub

Michelle Gately
| 11th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
STAYING DRY: A massive community effort protected the Kalka Shades field.
STAYING DRY: A massive community effort protected the Kalka Shades field. Allan Reinikka ROK100417aflood7

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY might be rivals on the turf, but the Rockhampton hockey community bands together in the toughest times.

With the same grit and determination many show in the game, players and supporters gathered as the Fitzroy River rose to protect the flood-prone Kalka Shades site.

And their hours of effort sandbagging, along with several days of 24-hour shifts with people watching water pumps, saw the $3 million synthetic turf protected.

Although some water swamped lower parts of the site, a round-the-clock roster of about 24 people made sure the turf didn't suffer any damage.

Sand bagging at hockey fields.
Sand bagging at hockey fields. Allan Reinikka ROK310317aflood5

Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barbara Knowles said she was "really proud" to see so many people give up their time for the sport.

"It's great to have rivalry with sport and clubs and people, but when you need them it's so good to see the camaraderie people show towards the sport and general association," she said.

"Wanderers and Park Avenue had their own clubhouses down there they had to empty out and save so they were down there doing that and then coming to help us.

"It's very satisfying to know the members are so supportive of their sport."

But this effort has left the club weary and looking forward to their move to a new Parkhurst precinct which is set to feature two synthetic and two grass turfs.

Hockey field, flood.
Hockey field, flood. Allan Reinikka ROK100417aflood6

"I believe this does justify the effort we've put into relocation," Ms Knowles said.

"People doubt, because (Kalka Shades) is such a lovely location, but we are really worn out from it.

"If there'd been a second field there it would be twice as much trouble.

"The amount of floods we've had in the last couple of years does justify the decision to relocate."

Planning for the new precinct is nearing competition with tenders expected to be released in May.

Ms Knowles is hopeful work could begin by July, with the first stage ready to play on by 2018.

While they didn't have their bar or canteen, fixtures resumed at Kalka Shades last night.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barbara knowles kalka shades rockhampton hockey association

Huge project could boost value of 1000 Rocky homes by 50%

Huge project could boost value of 1000 Rocky homes by 50%

A MAJOR flood defense project could boost the value of 1000 Rockhampton properties.

Central Queensland's model mum wins hearts on social media

Elizabeth Warner on the cover of Style after winning the competition to be The Face of White Lily Couture.

She's now the face of a well-known bridal boutique

Rocky mechanics hit with $20K flood bill

HARD WORK: Brad Challacombe from Insane Performance and his team have cleaned up after the floods and the East St workshop is now back in business. INSET: Flood waters rise on East St on Wednesday, April 5.

'Nosey parkers' the biggest blow for flood-affected mechanics

Rocky auctioneer hits big time in multi-billion dollar industry

2017 ALPA National YAC winner Lincoln McKinlay of TopX Gracemere with runner up, Jack Hickey (right), JM Ellis & Co Hamilton.

Nation's best auctioneer

Local Partners

Huge project could boost value of 1000 Rocky homes by 50%

A MAJOR flood defense project could boost the value of 1000 Rockhampton properties.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

OPINION: Credit to authorities for a job well done

A Rural Fire Service volunteer washes the shoes of an SES member while cleaning up in Berserker following the Rockhampton floods.

Authorities deserve our recognition and respect for great job

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

A return to the studio

AFTER finding success in the US, filmmaker Jeffrey Walker has returned to the series that helped kick-start his career.

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

It&#39;s all about Lifestyle in The Sanctuary Estate

39 Sunset Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A home to impress, entertain and enjoy! No expense has been spared in this beautifully presented executive style home in the highly sought after area of Norman...

Developer Wants Out!!

7/175 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

Unit 3 2 2 Price Upon...

Yes! The developer is selling off the last of stage 3, making way for the next stage. If you love the idea of living in a brand new Villa surrounded by quality...

SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOM HOME ON A LOW MAINTENANCE 405M2 ALLOTMENT. $380,000 NEG.

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

192.9M2 HOME on 405m2 allotment. Stunning, Spacious and Stylish. Beautifully finished, this home with high 2.7 metre ceilings. 4 Bedrooms. The main bedroom has...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $425,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

Stunning Colonial Style Offices with Highway Exposure

18 Albert Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay ... $525,000

Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay is this beautifully renovated, upstairs and down, classic Colonial that has been...

FOR SALE Three Freehold CBD Buildings on Six Titles

165, 169 and 17 Denison Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial On offer, is this tightly held, three adjoining commercial properties, strategically located ... $2,395,000

On offer, is this tightly held, three adjoining commercial properties, strategically located in Rockhampton's thriving CBD. The current businesses specialise in...

Frenchville/Side Access/Great Family Home

100 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 $279,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in a great location in Frenchville. With the super wide frontage there is no problem for the big shed or...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!