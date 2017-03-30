Flooded in: Four CQ towns isolated after Debbie ripped through

Drone footage after Cyclone Debbie bucketed down over the Central Queensland town of Middlemount. Footage taken by David Graham.

FLOODS have isolated four Central Queensland towns as many more are left without power.

The post-Cyclone Debbie clean up has begun in Central and Northern Queensland, but Nebo, Glenden, St Lawrence and Carmila are still feeling her effects.

As of 12.30pm the Isaac Regional Council advise the four centres are isolated; further west, Clermont is only accessible by 4WD.

Additional manpower is arriving in the Isaac region today, with council working to get updates from all Isaac communities.

Ergon advise they are working to restore power today in Moranbah, which has experienced widespread outages.

Other towns left without power are Glenden, Carmila, Middlemount, Dysart, St Lawrence and rural properties.

Footage of ex-Cyclone Debbie's rain over Middlemount, shot by David Graham:

St Lawrence, Nebo, Carmila and Middlemount are unreachable via radio.

Phone connections are unstable across the whole region, and network outages are current in Carmila, Nebo and Middlemount.

The Bureau of Meteorology have declared major flooding in the Connors River at Pink Lagoon with levels at 15.833m and rising.

Moderate flooding is experienced further down the river at Yatton (11.551m and steady) and Tartus at 13.44m and rising.

Minor flooding in the Mackenzie River has the river height at 8.114m and rising.

The Rockhampton Local Disaster Management Committee chair Tony Williams this morning activated the group, warning an 8.5m flood was headed for Rockhampton as those flood waters feed into the Fitzroy catchment.

A flood warning is also current for the Pioneer River, Mackay; Fitzroy River; Gladstone; Burnett River; Gladstone

The Isaac Regional Council share the following advice:

FOOD:

Dysart IGA and Moranbah Coles are open.

All other supermarkets are closed.

Council are actively working on getting accurate information from their towns.

RUBBISH:

Moranbah: Resource Recovery Centre is open today and regular Thursday kerbside collection will occur.

Glenden: Refuse Transfer Station is open for 4WD access only.

No 'catch up' collections have been scheduled at this stage and all other towns remain closed.

ROADS

Isaac has experienced widespread flooding and conditions are constantly changing.

Your best source of up-to-date information is qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

COUNCIL OFFICES/LIBRARIES AND COMMUNITY FACILITIES