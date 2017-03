FLOODED ROADS: Bruce Hwy, Rocky local roads update

There are a number of roads closed in the region and a number with water over them.

11.20am: THERE are a number of road closures, water of the road, bad road conditions and weight restrictions in the region.

The Department of Main Roads advises there are currently no closures on the Bruce Highway.

However, the Bruce Highway at Granite Creek, north of Marlborough has sustained significant damage and there is a 5 tonne gross vehicle mass limit under traffic control 10km hr speed limit.

Any vehicle greater than 5 tonne travelling through this area will be stopped by transport inspectors. Heavy vehicles should avoid this route until further notice.

TMR staff are on site repairing the bridge and advice will be provided to QldTraffic as soon as that condition changes.

Motorists are also advised to drive slow south of Rockhampton around the Bajool area as there are many potholes for a long stretch of the highway.

Rockhampton Regional Council has released the latest information about road closures in the region.

Road Update #24 - 1 April 2017 - 11.00am

ROAD CLOSED TO ALL VEHICLES



Riverslea Road Gogango at Fitzroy River

Capricorn Street Gracemere between Middle Road and Foster Street

Fairy Bower Road Gracemere from 221 Fairy Bower Road until past Scrubby Creek

Glenroy Road Morinish at Glenroy Crossing

Piddichs Crossing Mt Morgan

Boundary Road Parkhurst at Norman Road

Roopes Road / Bridge Port Curtis

Quay Street Riverbank Carparks Rockhampton City both carparks

South Yaamba Road South Yaamba Deep Creek

ROADS OPEN - WATER OVER ROAD

Alton Downs-Nine Mile Road Alton Downs Intersection Alton Downs-Nine Mile Road and Nine Mile Road

Rhodes Street Koongal between Cavan Street and Curran Street

North Langmorn Road Marmor

San Jose Road Marmor

Spring Street Mt Morgan

Ridgelands Road Ridgelands between Pink Lily Road and McKenzie Road

ROADS OPEN

Boulder Creek Road Boulder Creek

Beasley Street Frenchville near Moyle Street

Kerrigan Street Frenchville between Dean Street and Thozet Road

Thozet Road Frenchville near Duthie Park

Bishop Road Garnant at Four Mile Creek

Horse Creek Lane Horse Creek

Farm Street Kawana Intersection of Farm Street and Haynes Street

Haynes Street Kawana Intersection of Haynes Street and Griffith Street

Cooper Street Koongal between Paterson Street and Stenhouse Street

Horner Street Koongal between Beak Street and Cooper Street

Paterson Avenue Koongal at Curran Street

Stack Street Koongal between Lakes Creek Road and Stenhouse Street

Randwick Lane Mt Morgan

Underwood Street Park Avenue

