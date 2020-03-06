Flooding concerns highlighted by local tradie

AFTER living and working on the Capricorn Coast for more than 45 years, Michael Findlay has watched the region’s population grow and as one new development after another springs up in the coastal region, he has become worried about the need for more flood mitigation to the area before major flooding occurs.

The MJ & LH Findlay Electrical Contractors owner and operator said he had watched with interest new developments progressing and was becoming increasingly concerned about where all the water would go with so many more houses built and planned for construction.

“Some of the development is occurring in an elevated position above the Yeppoon CBD and this is a concern as to exactly where the water will go,” Mr Findlay said.

“We already have some floodwater issues in established areas such as Charles St, Morris St, Whitman St and Queens St and I have to question just how these areas will be impacted by the additional load created by more residences in the new residential developments.

“I am well aware of flood mitigation works that were carried out by Livingstone Shire Council some years ago, which stabilised the worst of the issue at that time but with the increased water load my concern is with the growing number of new estates being established. Lower lying areas in the Yeppoon area will be subjected to the level of flooding that has occurred in years gone by.

“Even more worrying is the question as to whether the flood mitigation works have been suitably maintained.

“I have been watching the areas of concern during the recent rains and it appears the older established areas are once again experiencing water overflow from blocked drains and creek overflow.

“With stripped vegetation on new estates, the water appears to be running straight off and it needs to go somewhere.

“When the water runs off and floods the streets, it becomes an even bigger risk for emergency services to get through.

“I am all for growth for our region. I am simply asking that council ensures the correct measures are put in place to mitigate these issues before they become a real problem.

“With an election looming, I believe the time is perfect for council to take a good look at their forward planning for flood mitigation, taking into account the effects these new developments are clearly having on the output of excess water.”

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesman said the effect of stormwater run-off, both quantity and quality, was a key consideration when council assessed any urban development proposal, with the controls imposed becoming increasingly stringent in recent years.

“The impacts of rainfall run-off and streamflow during flooding events is a complex matter for coastal communities when the added risk of normal tidal influences and storm tides are included,” the spokesman said.

“Livingstone Shire Council has a number of studies – current and ongoing – that guide decision making and assist with prioritisation of mitigation projects, several of which have been implemented in recent years to reduce the impact in some of the older developed precincts.

“Extreme rainfall events will always present challenges for the community and the primary response for all, not just council, should always be to consider the prevailing hazards and take action to protect lives.”