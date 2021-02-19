Menu
A number of roads have been closed due to flooding.
News

Floods close roads around the ‘Heart of Outback Queensland’

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 10:02 AM
The Main Roads Department reports a number of roads closed due to flooding, especially around Longreach.

They include:

  • the Morella Silsoe Road to the west
  • Muttaburra Rd, Prairie Road and Starlights Lookout Road on the road to Hughenden, and
  • Jericho Texas Road to the west.

On the A4 highway heading back to Rockhampton

  • the Rileys Crossing Road at Comet is closed for bridge repair, and
  • the Fairy Bower Rd (old Gracemere highway) remains closed due to duplication works.

Meanwhile, works at Port Alma Rd, Bajool have been put off until April to allow for the migration of a protected bird species.

How to get news alerts for The Morning Bulletin.
