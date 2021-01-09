Menu
Flooding 09JAN20
Floods close sections of Gregory, Capricorn, Dawson highways

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
9th Jan 2021 8:11 AM
Road closures due to flooding include:

Gregory Highway, Springsure to Emerald

Capricorn Highway, Emerald to Alpha

Capricorn Highway, Anakie to Sapphire Road

Roads closed in all directions:

Dysart Clermont Roads

Clermont Alpha Road

Clermont Laglan Road

Barcaldine Aramac to Politic Rd

Open with caution (water over road):

Dawson Highway, Rolleston to Springsure.

AS at 8:20AM, the Department of Main Roads issued high priority alerts for:

Duaringa Baralaba Road (flash flooding)

Canarvon Highway (heavy rain)

Jackson Wondoan Rd (water over road)

