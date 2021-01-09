Floods close sections of Gregory, Capricorn, Dawson highways
Road closures due to flooding include:
Gregory Highway, Springsure to Emerald
Capricorn Highway, Emerald to Alpha
Capricorn Highway, Anakie to Sapphire Road
Roads closed in all directions:
Dysart Clermont Roads
Clermont Alpha Road
Clermont Laglan Road
Barcaldine Aramac to Politic Rd
Open with caution (water over road):
Dawson Highway, Rolleston to Springsure.
AS at 8:20AM, the Department of Main Roads issued high priority alerts for:
Duaringa Baralaba Road (flash flooding)
Canarvon Highway (heavy rain)
Jackson Wondoan Rd (water over road)