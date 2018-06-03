Floods, heavy rain see Fitzroy Basin health deteriorate

The Fitzroy river in full flow at the Rockhampton Barrage after heavy rains have filled the river system upstream. The Fitzroy Partnership for River Health has released it's 2016-17 report with some resulted grading at a C level.

FLOODING and large rainfall has again impacted the quality of water in the Fitzroy Basin.

After several years of waterway improvement, the latest data from the Fitzroy Partnership for River Health shows a C grade overall for the system.

The report features results for aquatic ecosystem health, agriculture and drinking water suitability in the Rockhampton Regional Council and Central Highlands Regional Council areas for 2016-17.

The previous three years, the Fitzroy Basin was awarded a B grade with for aquatic ecosystem health, while this year, it was analysed at a C grade.

This grading lists the condition of the waterways as fair with a mix of good and poor water quality.

However, the basin's drinking water was awarded an A grade.

An overview of the 2016-17 river health in the Fitzroy Basin. Fitzroy Partnership

Fitzroy Partnership Executive Officer Nathan Johnston said B grades had been awarded for the previous three years.

"As part of our reporting process, we examine climatic factors like rainfall, groundcover and flooding to get a more complete picture of what is going on year on year,” he said.

"An interesting observation is that as we look back on our ecosystem health results in the last seven years, both 2016-17 and 2012-13 report card scores are similar.

"When we took a look at the rainfall patterns reported back in 2012-13, there are similarities between the two years, with good rain in eastern catchments and drier conditions out west.”

While the health of the waterway overall decreased, the Fitzroy River system maintained a healthy B grade.

Around 120,000 people live in the Fitzroy Basin, with most of the population in Rockhampton.

The current land use across the basin is 81 per cent for grazing, six per cent for cropping, six per cent for conservation, five per cent for forestry, one per cent for urban, 0.5 per cent for mining and 0.5 per cent for irrigation.

More than 635,000 water samples are utilised from 287 monitoring sites in the basin were used in the report.

In agriculture, water suitability for stock and crops was average across the board with As and Bs awarded.

"Yearly waterway health reports help everyone understand long-term trends and patterns emerging across the Fitzroy Basin, which enables us to monitor and determine if changes to land and water management practices are required to sustain healthy waterways and the reef,” Nathan said.

This year, long-term trends on Fitzroy estuary health have been explored and reported using data collected by the Queensland Government across more than two decades.

"Since 1994, Fitzroy estuary health has generally been good except for 2010-11 and 2011-12 reporting years which were awarded Cs,” Nathan said.

"The lowest score for estuary health was recorded in 2010-11 which coincided with the biggest flooding event during the two decades of monitoring.”

ABOUT THE FITZROY:

The Fitzroy Basin is the largest catchment on the eastern seaboard with 142, 600 km2.

The area covers more than a third of the land that catches water and drains to the Great Barrier Reef.

The basin is separated into six major river catchments, Isaac/Connors, Nogoa, Comet, Mackenzie, Dawson and Fitzroy, which flows into the ocean at Keppel Bay.

ECOSYSTEM HEALTH REPORT: