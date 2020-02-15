Floods, heavy rainfall relieve drought-stricken family

RELIEF: Naomie Moss is celebrating after significant rainfall left her dam levels around 10m. Picture: Contributed

A HELLISH dry season has caused headaches for residents of Central Queenslanders for some time.

But after an arduous two years’ wait, Alton Downs woman Naomie Moss has rejoiced in a deluge which nearly flooded her property recently.

While it was inconvenient at times, she said the downpour and subsequent flooding was something to celebrate.

“We haven’t had rain at our place for nearly two years and we’ve had so much beautiful rain in the last few weeks.

“Everything is full, and everything is starting to turn green again,” she said.

The good news comes after Mrs Moss and her partner dug out a dam only weeks before the first bit of rainfall.

“It holds a lot of rain now, there was a little bit in it before, a puddle, but it’s only the last few days that it filled right up.

“It’s about 10-metres deep now,” she said.

With her acreage once on the verge of being desolate due to drought, Mrs Moss said her family had to buy water to ensure the survival of their six sets of cattle and two horses.

It was tough, she said, admitting the previous dry conditions were the first time in 15 years pre-packaged water had to be used.

Thankfully, recent rainfall brought with it some generous levels, so much that the dam had now overflowed into the property’s front dam.

Mrs Moss said that while her two teenagers opted out of some rain play, both she and Mr Moss were happy to get out and celebrate.

“Mum and Dad definitely got out and played in the water.

“It’s awesome, everybody’s happy. Keep raining, I say. The more the better, bring it on.”

It seems her wish may come true, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting more rainfall in coming days.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy, however, said levels should calm down compared to how they had been for much of last week.

MORE TO COME: Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more rain over the weekend, though levels are expected to reduce.

“We’ll still see some inland thunderstorms and showers tracking towards the coast at this stage,” he said.

The weekend will bring light showers which are set to ease from Friday and about 5-15mm likely to fall over Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain around the mid-30s over the weekend in Rockhampton, with Emerald forecast to tip around 36C.

The Dawson River catchment enjoyed a significant rise in levels over previous days, leading the weather bureau to issue a moderate flood warning for Taroom overnight Friday into Saturday.

According to its latest warning at 2pm on Friday, the Dawson River at Moura was at 6.10 metres and was expected to remain around the minor flood level.

“Things are still currently either steady or rising slightly over the next day or so, but that will all depend on how much fall we get overnight in the area,” Mr Kennedy said.

“However, with those rainfall levels starting to ease, we will expect the river levels to start falling over the weekend.”

Rockhampton’s Fitzroy Barrage also recorded a significant jump in levels.

Since the weather bureau’s last recording on ­February 2, levels had risen from about 40,000ML up to nearly 61,000ML - bringing it to more than 100 per cent full.

More inflow is expected to reach the area in coming days after heavy rainfall this week.

The weather bureau’s next warning will be issued by 2pm on Saturday, February 15.