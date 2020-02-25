More floodwater on its way down the Fitzroy River

Fitzroy River barrage on February 4, 2020 with the gates open as the storage level reached 100 per cent capacity at 3.30am that morning.

The Bureau of meteorology have issued a moderate flood warning for multiple Central Queensland river systems leading into the Fitzroy River.

The water levels currently reported by BOM are higher in parts than those that filled the Fitzroy Barrage and dislodged Hyacinth in the past weeks.

"Moderate flooding is likely on the Upper Dawson River at Taroom overnight Monday. Moderate flooding is likely to develop on the lower reaches of the Connors and Isaac Rivers at Yatton during Tuesday," an alert of the website read.

"Further isolated heavy rainfall of 54mm and 75mm has been recorded since 9am Monday across parts of the Upper Dawson River catchment above Taroom.

"Scattered rainfall up to 13mm has also been recorded since 9am Monday across parts of the Connors and Isaac River catchment."

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the Fitzroy basin over the next few days, with isolated heavy rainfall possible, particularly with storms.

A minor to moderate flood level has been issued for headwaters of the Upper Dawson River upstream of Taroom which are currently either peaking or have started to slowly ease during Monday evening.

The Dawson River at Taroom is currently at 5.90 metres and rising with minor flooding.

The Dawson River at Taroom is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (6.00m) overnight Monday into Tuesday, and then remain high for the next few days as floodwaters continue to arrive.

The Dawson River at Theodore is currently at 6.48 metres (below minor) and rising.

The river level at Theodore may reach the minor flood level (8.00m) late this week.

Strong rises were recorded at Mimosa Creek at Karamea on Monday.

"The Dawson River at Baralaba is expected to remain above the minor flood level (4.00m) during the next few days," BOM said.

Moderate flood levels are rising across the headwaters of the Connors River catchment.

The Isaac River at Yatton likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.50m) Tuesday morning, and then continue to rise and exceed the moderate flood level (9.50m) Tuesday afternoon.