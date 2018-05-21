Florist finds new home in historic Yeppoon building

ALL SMILES: Shannon Hawkes with her son Flynn. Shannon has recently moved into her business into a new building.

ALL SMILES: Shannon Hawkes with her son Flynn. Shannon has recently moved into her business into a new building. The Amber Light

SHANNON Hawkes was sitting in the hairdressers flicking through the pages of a magazine when a story about a small Melbourne florist caught her eye.

She can't explain what exactly made her make the following decision but something about the story grabbed her and she knew in that very moment she wanted to delve into the art of floristry and open her very own small business.

Adamant about her decision, Shannon left the hairdressers with more than a new hair 'do and had a new career and outlook on life.

Shannon quit her full-time job and devoted her time to specialising in creating the perfect flower arrangements for local weddings.

SHOP STAFF: Holly, Amy and Shannon in their new shop on Normanby St. Contributed

It wasn't long before she had a studio set up in her home dedicated to creating bunches of flowers for local couples tying the knot.

The business was thriving and the small home studio was struggling to keep up with demand.

Shannon expanded her business from just weddings to delivering bunches for birthdays and any special occasions.

With the expansion of the services came the expansion of the business.

BEFORE: A picture of the building before Shannon performed her transformation. Contributed

While hunting for a bigger location, the florist came across an empty shop front on Normanby St in Yeppoon which would become the new home for her business, Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals.

Movement at the building, which had been vacant for some time, generated a lot of interest from the public who wondered what business was the next to reside in the historical building.

"The shop hasn't been used for a very long time, it has a lot of history,” Shannon said.

"The previous owners told me it was over 100 years old and it has been the home for lots of different businesses over its time.

"It's been a gun store, a butcher's shop, a general store and a dressmaker's store.”

Shannon said because of its age a lot of renovations needed to take place but they aimed to keep the building as true to itself as they could.

AFTER: The shop front of the new location after renovations took place. Contributed

"We had to do a lot of work to it because it is such a historical building but we left it a bit rustic to retain its character,” she said.

"I've had a lot people pop in and let me know they've been watching the transformation to see what is going in the building, so that's really nice.”

Moving into a new space has also allowed Shannon to stock other local business products in shop.

She says being a small business herself, she looks to support local sellers.

"We have locally made candles, soaps from Cawarral and bush flow herbals from Byfield,” she said.

"We also stock Girls Throw Rocks which is recycled fabrics turned into dresses.

"We just want to look after local business as well.”