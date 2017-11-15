Flourishing Rocky cafe moves up after successful year

Natalie Mueller at her new café, The Little Olive on William St, Rockhampton.

Natalie Mueller at her new café, The Little Olive on William St, Rockhampton. Chloe Lyons

ONE of Rocky's flourishing boutique dining areas is continuing to grow with expansions set to go ahead for one of the hot spots.

Opening on William St last year, Little Olive Cafe has continued to grow with their delicious cuisine becoming the talk of the town.

Sitting nestled down from Dingles, the quaint cafe showcases a range of locally-made furniture and art bringing a collaboration of fine food and atmosphere together.

After a busy first year in business at the location, plans to accommodate both downstairs and upstairs as potential serving spaces were under way.

Little Olive on William St CONTRIBUTED

In today's Planning and Regulatory Committee Meeting, Rockhampton Regional councillors agreed the new use of space would invigorate the area.

The first floor is set to be used as additional seating, a small function space and pop-up chef sessions with 120sq m of the current ground floor to be utilised.

The development application would also take advantage of the wide footpath for an optional outdoor dining area.

Cr Ellen Smith said it was great to see more plans in store for the developing area of Rocky.

"It's great to see this area being used after a couple of shops closed in the area," she said.

Cr Smith moved the material change of use motion to be discussed in the next ordinary council meeting.