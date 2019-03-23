Flower power event brings love to Keppel Sands this Easter

GROOVY EASTER: Anna Daniels, Skylah Gleeson, Tate Gleeson, Gwendolyn Nugent. The Love-In will be held this Easter weekend instead of KRABTASTIC.

GROOVY EASTER: Anna Daniels, Skylah Gleeson, Tate Gleeson, Gwendolyn Nugent. The Love-In will be held this Easter weekend instead of KRABTASTIC. Keppel Ko-Op

FLOWER power, free love and peace will be the theme at the Love-In Keppel Sands Easter Celebration next month.

Inspired by the movements of the 1960s and 1970s, Keppel Sands will be awash with tie-dye and flower crowns as the Easter weekend event kicks into gear on April 19.

The Love-In evolved after funding was not met for this year's KRABTASTIC annual event, which was a huge success last year after a 15 year hiatus.

Over 7500 people turned out for the event.

Hoping to still bring a family-friendly event to the region this Easter, Keppel Sands Ko-Op director Tam Waters said the Love-in was the perfect choice.

"We had to do something totally different than the KRABTASTIC event,” Ms Waters said.

"This is more of a community event where we're creating our own fun, our own posters and using our own equipment without funding.”

Keppel Sands community members have been busy preparing decorations for the event, and bringing a splash of '60s and '70s tie-dye colour to table cloths donated by Chevron Steam Laundry.

The Real Group also donated at marquee, which will be a centre piece of the event and dubbed the Love-In Marquee.

"We'll have our own tables and chairs, music systems, gazebos and we're hoping people will bring their own musical instruments to play,” Ms Waters said.

"There will also be a stage and the music system and we will have some people playing.

"There will be a lot of '60s and '70s music playing and lots of games like Twister, Skittles and Limbo.

"We love to party and Easter is a beautiful time at Keppel Sands and people come from all around.”

Ms Waters said the Flower Power theme was inspired by Keppel Sands itself.

"In a way, Keppel is still in that era. It's a magical, unique place and there's a lot of love there,” she said.

KRABTASTIC will now become a biannual event and will return in 2020.

Head to the KRABTASTIC Facebook page for more information.