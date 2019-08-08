Flu and whooping cough cases boom across CQ this week

The number of flu cases has boomed again this week

THE number of confirmed flu cases in Central Queensland has escalated, with 330 new cases in the past week - from July 29 to August 4.

The number of whooping cough cases has also risen to 70 as of August 4, with 13 new cases in the past week alone.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and Central West Hospital and Health Service have urged people to get their flu vaccination to get the best protection available for this year's flu season.

The number of cases in Queensland has spiked from last year, with 1424 laboratory confirmed flu cases from the start of the year until last Sunday.

To counteract the spreading influenza, the Queensland Department of Health is providing free influenza vaccines to all children aged between six months and five years through general practices and other childhood immunisation providers.

The vaccine is also free for Australians who are at risk of complications from the flu including pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over, and people with certain medical conditions predisposing them to severe influenza.

This year, people aged 65 years and older have access to a specially formulated enhanced vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said while vaccination is the best way to defend yourself against the virus, people should also be diligent with hygiene and wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitiser, cover their mouth when they cough and dispose of used tissues in the rubbish.